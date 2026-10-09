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Home / Punjab / Punjab Assembly session from October 22

Punjab Assembly session from October 22

The session will continue till October 27, with October 24 and 25 being weekends and October 26 being a gazetted holiday

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:52 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Monsoon Session of Punjab Assembly concluded on August 10, after which the House was adjourned sine die. File
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Punjab Assembly will hold a session from 11 am on October 22, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The session will continue till October 27, with October 24 and 25 being weekends and October 26 being a gazetted holiday, it said.

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The Monsoon Session of Punjab Assembly concluded on August 10, after which the House was adjourned sine die.

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In a post on X, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, “Members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will gather on October 22, 2026, at 11 am to address public interest matters.” As per the tentative schedule, the session will begin with obituary references on October 22, paying tribute to those who passed away between the previous session and the current one.

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