Punjab Assembly session: Opposition clamour on 'illegal mining', 'police complicity in extortion racket' rocks House

Opposition MLAs of the Congress and the BJP raised the issue of illegal mining and Punjab Police’s alleged complicity in gangster-run extortion racket in the state in Punjab Assembly today.

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Congress MLAs, led by CLP leader Partap Bajwa, stormed the Well of the House and staged a walkout after he was allegedly denied to speak on the issues of illegal mining and gangsters.

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BJP MLA Ashwani Kumar raised the issue of illegal mining in the Ravi river and ruling party MLAs allegedly threatening a media house that had highlighted the menace. As the Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal blamed the Centre for not allowing the state to increase revenue from mineral extraction, CLP leader Bajwa demanded formation of a committee to visit all illegal mining sites.

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When the opposition MLAs tried to remain the treasury benches of Rs 20,000 crore revenue project from mining by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the treasury benches targeted the Congress for indulging in illegal mining during the previous Congress government.

Earlier, CLP leader Bajwa said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had recently named Punjab Police Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, former Station House Officer of Tanda in Hoshiarpur, besides other officials involved in an extortion case. He alleged the case highlighted the complicity of Punjab Police officials and politicians in extortion cases. He sought a statement of the ruling party on the issue.

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AAP MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal objected to Bajwa’s accusation against ruling party MLAs. Thereafter, AAP MLAs, led by Aman Arora, accused the Congress of patronising gangsters like Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Arora referred to the 2021 Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, when former cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Bikramjit Majithia accused each other of patronising Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap raised the issue of issuing arms licence to genuine residents.

During Question Hour, MLA Sandeep Jakhar questioned the inability of the state government to give salaries of Gram Rozgar Sevaks. After Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond blamed the Centre for not releasing funds to clear pending dues of the these workers, Jakhar said funds should not be problem for the ruling party as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised to earn Rs 20,000 crore from sand mining.

Jakhar remarks attracted objections from treasury benches.

Akali Dal’s Manpreet Ayali spoke on the need to desilt the Bhakra Dam reservoir.

Congress MLAs objected to curtailing the Zero Hour to 25 minutes. MLAs Avtar junior henry, Sukhwinder Kotli, Aruna Chaudhary objected as they were not being allowed to speak during the Zero Hour.

Ahead of the session, Congress MLAs carried placards to protest against the ruling party. The party is seeking accountability of the ruling party on issues ranging from justice in sacrilege incidents, law and order issues and failure of the government to bring amendments to the new anti-sacrilege law.