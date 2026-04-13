Punjab assembly tables Anti-Sacrilege Bill amid religious gathering

As Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government had introduced the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a large number of members from the Sant Samaj and leaders of various deras gathered at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

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Discussion over the Bill is under way.

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Ahead of the Assembly session, devotional kirtan was played inside the House. Proceedings began with obituary references, including tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, victims of the Vrindavan and Kangra tragedies, and those who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

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Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also raised concerns over safety at tourist spots offering boat rides, stressing the need for proper equipment and trained divers.

Giani Raghbir Singh and AAP RS MP Balbir Singh Seechewal were also present in the House.

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The proposed Bill seeks stricter punishment for sacrilegious acts against the Guru Granth Sahib, with prison terms ranging from 10 to 25 years and fines between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. It also includes provisions for confiscation of property.

Additionally, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would be legally mandated to act as custodian of all saroops and maintain detailed records.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa called for tabling the Select Committee report on a related 2025 Bill and urged extending the session for further debate, emphasizing the need for a uniform law across religions.