Punjab Assmebly initiates disqualification proceedings against Chetan Jouramajra

Punjab Vidhan Sabha has accepted the resignations of two of the three MLAs who quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and initiated disqualification proceedings against the third rebel — Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

While both Amritsar (North )MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra have resigned as MLAs before joining the BJP in Delhi on Monday, Jouramajra has resigned only from the primary membership of the party. Official sources in the Vidhan Sabha said AAP chief whip Baljinder Kaur has written a letter seeking disqualification of Jouramajra.

Advertisement

“The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has sent a letter to the MLA, seeking his response to the letter sent by the chief whip. He has been told that if he does not respond to the letter and appears before the Speaker on November 5, the Vidhan Sabha can initiate ex parte disqualification proceedings,” Secretary Vidhan Sabha Ram Lok told The Tribune.

Advertisement

The Vidhan Sabha has also declared the Amritsar North and Sanaur seats, represented by Kunwar Vijay and Pathanmajra, respectively, as vacant.

Meanwhile, the AAP hit out at the BJP, stating that the party wanted to win Punjab with the help of leaders facing rape charges, serious corruption allegations and cases involving firing at the Punjab Police.

Advertisement

The party said instead of building its own leadership and organisational base in Punjab, the BJP was inducting individuals who had already been suspended, removed or distanced by other parties over their conduct. The ruling party pointed out that it had taken action against its own MLAs.

AAP Punjab president Aman Arora said, “If the BJP believes that it can win by relying on such individuals, it is day dreaming. The entire state has seen the BJP’s anti-Punjab intentions.”