Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

New Delhi, January 3
Punjab secured a Special Mention Award in the district category for honey from Bathinda at the inaugural National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards. Besides, the state settled for second runner-up position in the state and union territory category.
The honey, classified as the ODOP for Bathinda district under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, is renowned for its naturally sweet taste. The honey is produced using traditional, bee-friendly methods and diverse floral sources, offering a rich flavor coupled with health benefits.
The awards were presented during the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav Celebrations at Bharat Mandapam, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal doing the honours.
