DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Awareness gap undermines stubble management drive, reveals study

Punjab: Awareness gap undermines stubble management drive, reveals study

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: PTI file
Advertisement

The fight against paddy stubble burning may be overlooking a less visible challenge: Farmers often receive information on crop residue management too late, struggle to access alternatives or see little incentive to attend awareness programmes.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), covering 102 farmers in Punjab, found that around 63 per cent had never received information on crop residue management when they actually needed it. While 30 per cent identified the pre-harvest period as the ideal time to receive such information, communication efforts often failed to match this window.

Advertisement

The gap becomes more critical during harvesting, when farmers have to make quick decisions. According to the study, farmers prefer to assess their options before harvest. During harvesting, however, communication should focus on practical issues such as access to machinery and examples of farmers adopting no-burn practices.

Advertisement

The study also challenges the assumption that training alone can change farming practices. Nearly 78 per cent of surveyed farmers had never attended crop residue management training. Reasons included a lack of awareness about programmes, receiving information too late, busy farming schedules, inconvenient timings and the belief that they already had sufficient knowledge.

Digital outreach has also had limited reach. As many as 86 per cent of surveyed farmers had never heard of the Unnat Kisan mobile application, which aims to facilitate access to machinery for crop residue management.

Advertisement

Another significant finding was that 31 per cent of farmers were classified as partial burners. They used machinery to manage crop residue but continued to burn some of it, citing concerns over pest attacks as a key barrier. The CEEW identified this group as the most immediate opportunity for behavioural change. The study found that farmers preferred simpler communication, with 73 per cent favouring one or two key messages over lengthy material.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts