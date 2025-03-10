Punjab bandh call against pastor Bajinder’s arrest postponed to March 26

The Punjab bandh call, initially scheduled for March 12, has been postponed to March 26, by Christian groups and supporters of pastor Bajinder Singh. This decision was announced at a press conference in Jalandhar on Monday, attended by representatives of various Christian organisations and Valmiki, Mazhabi Sikh religious groups.

The bandh call was initially made in solidarity with the pastor, who is facing a sexual harassment case registered against him at Kapurthala. However, considering the upcoming Hola Mohalla and Holi celebrations in the state, the groups decided to postpone the bandh.

Christian groups alleged that they, along with other minorities and churches in the state, were being repeatedly targeted. They termed the case against pastor Bajinder Singh as "false" and demanded a fair inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kapurthala police.

The groups also urged the state government to implement the 12.5 per cent reservation for Mazhabi Sikhs and Valmikis in Punjab, as upheld by the Supreme Court of India. Additionally, they sought better representation of Christians and minorities in various state boards, commissions, and bodies.

Surjit Thapar, spokesperson of the Tajpur Church and leader of the National Lok Sewa Party, stated, “False cases are being registered against minority community leaders, including Christians, Valmikis, and Mazhabi Sikhs. We welcome the SIT probe but demand a fair investigation by the Punjab Government and state DGP.”

The pastor was booked for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman of Kapurthala on February 28.

As the SIT is already probing the case, the Punjab State Commission for Women has also sought a status report in the case. The National Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter and demanded his arrest.