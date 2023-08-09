Punjab bandh call for today over Manipur violence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

A Punjab bandh call for Wednesday announced by the Christian community in protest against the Centre’s inability to contain violence in Manipur is likely to affect the normal life.

Since the dominating Ravidasia and Valmiki communities of Doaba have offered support to the bandh, its impact is expected to be felt.

They have announced to hold demonstrations at almost all important intersections of the cities and satellite towns and are expected to block some highways too.

Most market associations in Jalandhar have already announced to keep their shops shut. Since the administration has not announced any holiday in any educational institute, most school authorities have been in a dilemma on taking a call on the holiday.

