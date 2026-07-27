Punjab bandh disrupts Kapurthala district over Barnala lath charge

The Punjab bandh called by various Valmiki community organisations to protest against the alleged police lath charge on sanitation workers in Barnala received widespread support across Kapurthala district on Monday, with markets shutting and demonstrations taking place in several towns.

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The shutdown had a significant impact in Kapurthala, Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur, where most commercial establishments remained closed in support of the bandh. However, medical stores and other essential and emergency services continued to operate, ensuring there was no disruption to vital public services.

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In Kapurthala, members of the Bhagwan Valmiki Sangharsh Morcha and other Valmiki organisations, led by the president, Roshan Sabharwal, condemned the alleged police action in Barnala. They described the incident as an attack on the dignity of sanitation workers and demanded strict action against the police personnel allegedly responsible.

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Protest marches, demonstrations and dharnas were also organised in Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur, where community leaders and activists raised slogans against the Punjab Government and demanded justice for the affected sanitation workers. Protesters said their agitation would continue until those responsible for the alleged lath charge were brought to justice.

The organisations also called for a fair and impartial inquiry into the Barnala incident and urged the Punjab Government to take stringent action against the officials found guilty. They said sanitation workers deserved respect and protection and warned that the community would intensify its agitation if their demands were not met.

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Despite the bandh, essential services, including medical stores and emergency facilities, remained operational across the district. Police personnel were deployed at sensitive locations in Kapurthala, Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur to maintain law and order. The situation remained peaceful throughout the day.