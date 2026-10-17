​Punjab bandh fallout: Faridkot police register case against student leaders for damaging public property

​The Faridkot police have registered a case against three individuals, including a prominent student union leader, and several unidentified protesters for allegedly tearing down government hoardings and flex boards during the statewide "Punjab Bandh" on October 15.

​The shutdown was called in the wake of massive public outrage following the brutal daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

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​​According to police records, the case was registered late on the evening of October 16 at 10.45 pm following police patrolling and intelligence inputs.

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As per the FIR, the location of incident is Qila Mubarak Chowk in Faridkot and a case under Section 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to mischief causing damage, along with Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014, has been registered.

The complainant and investigating officer in this case is ASI Parvinder Singh.

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​The police have specifically named three individuals in the FIR, alongside other unknown associates. The identified accused are Naunihal Singh, a resident of Deep Singh Wala village,​Harveer Kaur Gandhal, district president, Punjab Student Union (PSU), Faridkot, and ​Sukhdeep Singh Bhana, a resident of Faridkot.

​The legal action stems from the high-tensions witnessed across Punjab on October 15. The state-wide shutdown was called by a Joint Action Committee of farmers, student bodies, and socio-religious organisations to protest the tragic assassination of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13. Protesters took to the streets demanding immediate justice, a CBI probe, and stringent action against drug syndicates.

​According to the brief facts noted by ASI Parvinder Singh, while on patrolling and checking duty at Qila Mubarak Chowk, a secret informer tipped off the police that state-level protesters demonstrating over Jhota's murder had intentionally damaged government-installed hoarding and flex boards across Faridkot city. Acting on this input, the police registered the case against the student leader and her co-accused for destruction of public property.

​The move has drawn sharp criticism from local student and activist fraternities, who argue that the police action is a heavy-handed tactic aimed at silencing democratic dissent and peaceful agitations against the deteriorating law and order and drug menace in the state.