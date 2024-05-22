Punjab banega hero, is baar 13-0: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 21

As the election in Punjab enters its all-important last week, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has virtually turned into a one-man army for his Aam Aadmi Party, holding roadshows, rallies and corner meetings with the zeal of a man who is keenly aware that the political stakes are extraordinarily high not just for Punjab, but also for Delhi.

“I can gauge it from the public response, wherever I go in Punjab,” Mann told The Tribune, adding, Punjab banega hero, is baar 13-0.

The one-liners remind his audience of the time 10 years ago when he first charmed them into laughing with him, more comedian than politician. Today, as he canvasses in Lambi, Malout, Fazilka and Jalalabad, Mann clearly carries the weight not just of his chief ministership but of a party whose top leadership is either out on bail or in jail.

Still, the one-liners don’t take long in coming.

When this reporter asked him about the BJP’s claim of getting 400 seats, Mann is quick to respond. Modi ji kehte hain, is baar 400 paar, par mushkil se hoga beda paar.

But all of Punjab knows that the next 24 hours are crucial, because Prime Minister Modi is arriving for his first rally in Punjab in Patiala on May 23, in support of Preneet Kaur, the wife of Capt Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab whom Mann ousted from his chair in 2022 with his characteristic impudence.

Kaur will more than likely need her husband’s larger-than-life reputation, the enormous power that Modi wields as well as the organised cadres of her shiny new association with the BJP, if she has to cross the Lakshman rekha to victory in Patiala constituency.

That’s also why Mann is touring the state with a certain fervour. He has held four roadshows each in Sangrur, Bathinda and Ludhiana; three in Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Khadoor Sahib; besides two in the remaining constituencies of Patiala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ferozepur.

He is Chief Minister as he careens across the state in his official white car. Many complain that he doesn’t get off on any unscheduled stops, but moves relentlessly from rally to roadshow. They fret that security is too tight, that the police bandobast doesn't allow the man to mingle with the masses.

Dr Parmod Kumar, political analyst with the Institute of Development & Communications think-tank in Chandigarh, points out that while the political theatrics and laughter challenges give Mann an advantage over his rivals and make his campaign interesting, the CM has hardly paid attention to addressing the key issues that beset Punjab — leading with the agrarian crisis, pushing the Centre to restart trade with Pakistan and defending the cause of federalism.

“Mann must set the Punjab narrative, which he has not been able to do so far,” Kumar told The Tribune.

But as the people gather to listen to Mann in Punjab's villages, some of the old Mann spirit resurfaces and the Punjab da putt, the “son of Punjab”, takes over.

Jitana hai Jitana hai, Punjab da putt jitana hai. (The son of Punjab must win, goes the opening salvo. Then he moves to making fun of the Akali Dal leadership, the husband and wife duo, Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Badal, the candidate from Bathinda. By now he is in his element as he performs the kikli, a song-and-dance narrative common in Malwa that ridicules the Badals and has the audience in splits.

It’s a short step to targeting the BJP, “which wants to change the Constitution.” Interestingly, he mostly spares the Congress, perhaps because of the alliance between the two at the national level.

The AAP in Punjab is keenly aware that the political stakes get higher every day, especially since the Swati Maliwal assault case in Delhi and the Delhi high court's refusal of bail to Manish Sisodia; Raghav Chadha has just returned from abroad after two months and in any case he is recently married.

Meanwhile, the fact that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is still out on bail is a relief, say AAP insiders, although they wonder how long before the relentless Enforcement Directorate and a probe by the National Investigative Agency will send him back to Tihar.

And so the weight of Punjab's AAP campaign across its 13 constituencies falls mostly on Bhagwant Mann. He was the only Lok Sabha MP not just in Punjab but across the country to survive the BJP assault in the last general election in 2019; some AAP candidates did so badly, they even lost their deposits.

And then Mann led the turnaround two years ago, unseating Congress CM Charanjit Channi with disdain, capitalising on internal Congress dissent and storming back to power with a record 92 MLAs in a House of 117.

Certainly, the burden of success is far heavier today. Political analysts point out that with the BJP besieged because of the position it took on the farm laws and the consequent agitations, the Akali Dal damaged because of its former association with the BJP, the AAP’s margin of victory in this Lok Sabha election will be judged by the Mann yardstick.

The fact is that Mann is more or less on his own, in AAP's Punjab today. There are few and far between to share either the blame or the credit.

