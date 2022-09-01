Punjab bans woman sarpanch proxies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

In a bid to empower women, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal today issued instructions to end the practice of husbands/sons/relatives participating in meetings of panchayati raj institutions on behalf of elected women. Some male members even sign documents on their behalf.

Addressing a press meet here today, Dhaliwal said the Divisional Deputy Director Panchayats, ADCs (Development), District Development and Panchayat Officers, Deputy CEOs, Zila Parishad, BDPOs had been issued directions in this regard to strictly implement the government orders in true sense otherwise legal action would be taken against violators.

He said instructions had been issued several times in the past not to allow any woman elected representative’s husband/son or any other family member to participate on their behalf in the meetings of panchayati raj institutions. However, it had been observed that whenever there was a meeting of the elected zila parishads, panchayat committees and gram panchayats, instead of the elected women office-bearers, their husbands or other family members attended the meetings.

It is mandatory for the elected representatives to participate in the meeting themselves, anyone else can’t do it on their behalf.

Dhaliwal said the officers concerned had now been issued directions to stop this practice with an immediate effect. It should also be ensured that whenever a meeting is held by the panchayats or by the department, the elected woman office-bearers actively participate in the meeting and no other family member is allowed to participate in the meeting.

The minister said if any such thing happens in the future where a woman office-holder is replaced by her husband/son or any other family member in the meeting, then strict action would be taken against the concerned.