Punjab becomes first state to introduce AI as mainstream subject from classes 1-12: Bains

Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject from classes I to XII. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will roll out the curriculum in a phased manner under the ‘Sarbat.AI’ project.

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Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, launched the project in the presence of education experts, technology partners and senior officials of the School Education Department.

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Bains stated, “From today, Artificial Intelligence is a core subject in every PSEB school across Punjab. Every child — city or village — will learn the skills the world’s leading nations are racing to teach theirs. Punjab moves first, again — becoming the first state to make AI a mainstream subject from classes 1 to 12. This is the Punjab Arvind Kejriwal envisioned and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is building on the ground, every single day.”

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“This initiative will equip our students with future-ready skills while fostering innovation, ethical AI, entrepreneurship and responsible digital citizenship. We want every child in Punjab to be prepared not only for the jobs of tomorrow but also to become creators and innovators in the technology-driven world,” he said.

Bains said, “The curriculum has been developed after studying international best practices from Singapore, Finland, the UAE and the United States. It has been aligned with UNESCO’s Ethical AI Framework to ensure that our students learn the responsible, safe and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence while meeting global standards.”

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Explaining the implementation plan, Bains said, “Phase I will begin with classes 8 to 12 by integrating AI into the Computer Science curriculum in government and affiliated private schools. Students will learn through live online classes, recorded lectures, project-based learning, continuous assessments and a dedicated Learning Management System. In Phase II, AI education will be expanded from classes 1 to 7, ensuring that every child in Punjab receives age-appropriate AI education from the foundational years.”

Bains further said, “Our objective is to ensure equitable access to AI education for every classroom, every teacher and every learner across Punjab. This programme will eventually benefit 25,172 schools and nearly 31.5 lakh students. In Phase I, 12,424 Computer Science teachers will lead implementation, while more than two lakh teachers across all disciplines will be progressively trained to integrate AI into teaching, learning and assessment.”

Bains further said, “While countries like China and South Korea have already embedded AI in their primary school curricula, Punjab has chosen to lead India in this direction. Today, Punjab ranks first in education in the country. We are moving beyond outdated software drills to impart genuine future-ready skills. We have already equipped our schools with computers, smart panels and the necessary infrastructure. Punjab, once known as the nation’s breadbasket, will now emerge as the cradle of future talent. In the next five to eight years, Punjabis will be leading institutions across the world.”

Addressing the gathering, former Delhi Education Minister and AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia said, “Punjab has scripted history with the launch of this project and has established itself as a national benchmark for AI education."

Sisodia also expressed concern over the recent examination paper leaks in the country and the ongoing protests in the national capital. He stressed the need to strengthen examination integrity through technology-driven reforms and robust educational systems.