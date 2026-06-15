Punjab: Bike-borne assailants open fire in Zira village

Two unidentified motorcycle- borne assailants opened fire at a house in Kamalgarh Kalan village in Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district yesterday evening, leaving members of the family terrified.

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The miscreants fired four rounds before fleeing from the spot. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

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Harbhagwan Singh, whose house was targeted, expressed apprehension that the attack was allegedly linked to a property dispute with a relative residing in Canada. He claimed that the dispute had been ongoing for the past two-three years and alleged that the firing was planned to intimidate him and his family.

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Zira DSP Jaspal Singh said the police was analysing CCTV footage to corner the miscreants.

“Harbhagwan has expressed suspicion that his Canada-based relative, with whom he has an ongoing property dispute, may have got the firing carried out with the intention of threatening him,” said DSP.

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Former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira said repeated firing incidents in the area had created fear psychosis among the residents. He urged the police to take stringent action against those involved in such crimes to restore a sense of security among the public.

On June 6, a youth identified as Lovepreet Singh (22) had sustained gunshot injuries after he was fired by another youngster following a dispute reportedly linked to a girl. On June 1, two unidentified assailants had killed a shopkeeper identified as Gurcharan Singh Gaba in Makhu in a broad daylight. However, the police in a joint operation with the AGTF and Jammu & Kashmir Police had arrested the accused on June 7.