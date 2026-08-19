Punjab BJP accuses Mann govt of creating unrest over venue allotment to SAD, SAD (Punar Surjit)

A political controversy has erupted after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, and the rebel faction SAD (Punar Surjit), led by Giani Harpreet Singh, were allotted separate portions of the same venue — the grain market in Longowal, Sangrur, to mark the 41st death anniversary of Sikh scholar and former SAD president Harchand Singh Longowal on August 20.

Advertisement

After both SAD and SAD (Punar Surjiit) accused the state administration and local authorities of bias in granting the space to the rival group, Punjab BJP spokesperson and Sikh scholar Prof Sarchand Singh Khiala directly attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab, alleging that the Bhagwant Mann government was deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of political conflict and tension ahead of Assembly elections.

Advertisement

He said that allowing the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) to hold a rally at the same place is a clear evidence that the “government does not want to prevent conflict, but wants to encourage it”.

Advertisement

"The government is fully aware that there are political differences between the two Akali factions. In such a situation, giving permission to both the parties to hold the event in the same market and place on the same day is not an administrative failure, but a well-thought-out political move.

There is also no transparency in the process of allotting the place for the rally," he said.

Advertisement

A day earlier, SAD leaders, including Daljit Singh Cheema, had accused the state administration and local authorities of bias, alleging collusion between the AAP government and SAD (Punar Surjit).

Meanwhile, SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa denied these allegations and said that they did not know that SAD would also request for the same venue.

Prof Khiala said that the legacy of Sant Longowal was not of any one faction, but the common heritage of every Punjabi, who believes in peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Longowal played a historic role in restoring peace in Punjab during the turbulent period of the 1980s. The 11-point Punjab Accord signed with the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on July 24, 1985, was an important step towards ending the violence of that time, creating stability, connecting the Sikh youth with the mainstream and overcoming the lack of trust between the Centre and Punjab and restoring peace. The path of peace that Longowal chose in the interest of Punjab and the country proved to be suicidal for him as he was shot dead almost a month later on August 20, 1985.

Khiala said that Sant Longowal's death anniversary should not be a platform for political confrontation, but should be made a message of peace and unity in Punjab.