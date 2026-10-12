Punjab BJP alleges gaps in purchase

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and former state president Sunil Jakhar criticised the Bhagwant Mann government over inadequate paddy procurement arrangements, alleging that rain had damaged farmers’ produce in mandis.

Dhillon said visuals from Fazilka’s Dana Mandi showed paddy submerged in rainwater. He flagged poor drainage, insufficient tarpaulins and other shortcomings, warning that farmers could face greater difficulties as harvesting progressed. He added that similar conditions were being reported across Punjab.

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Jakhar alleged that the Centre had released funds for paddy procurement, but the state government had failed to ensure adequate arrangements. In a social media post, Jakhar urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to visit the mandis and assess farmers’ difficulties. He said the overnight rain had soaked their crops and undermined their hopes, demanding accountability for the alleged lapses in procurement preparations.