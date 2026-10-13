Punjab BJP announces statewide protests over Parvinder Jhota’s murder, seeks CM’s resignation

The Punjab BJP has announced district-level protests across the state on Wednesday against the daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The party has also demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a CBI probe into the matter.

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Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Punjab BJP State General Secretary Anil Sareen said the BJP would take the fight for justice for Parvinder and drug victims to the streets.

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BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon has demanded that the murder case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure an impartial investigation. He has written a letter to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging him to intervene immediately.

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BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Tarun Chugh also reacted sharply to the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, saying it had exposed the reality of the Mann government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national office-in-charge Tarun Chugh said it was a total collapse of law and order. He said the killing exposed the strength of the drug mafia.

Jakhar, a former state BJP president, said either the drug mafia had gone completely beyond the government’s control or the government had confined itself to collecting money, leaving people at God’s mercy.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, in a cryptic post on X, referred to the AAP rule, saying, “The same people who once promised to finish the drug trade are now the ones under whose watch chemists are selling ‘chitta’ in the open and activists are being eliminated for asking questions.”

Former minister Rana Gurmit Singh blamed the AAP government for the killing, citing the killings of two ASIs besides Jhota. He alleged that Jhota’s plea for an arms licence had been rejected.