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Home / Punjab / Punjab BJP appoints 6 new district presidents to strengthen organisation

Punjab BJP appoints 6 new district presidents to strengthen organisation

The appointments come as part of BJP Punjab's ongoing organisational expansion and efforts to reinforce its presence across the state

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:59 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon. FILE
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday appointed six new district presidents as part of the party's efforts to further strengthen its organisational structure in the state.

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State BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said Sandeep Singh Brar has been appointed district president from Faridkot, Sanjeev Manhas from Hoshiarpur Rural, Neten Gupta Nannu from Hoshiarpur Urban, Anoop Sharma from Khanna, Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala from Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sarjiwan Jindal from Sangrur.

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In a statement, Dhillon expressed confidence that all six district presidents would work with dedication to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, expand its organisational base, and effectively take the policies and welfare initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government to every section of society.

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He said the new appointments reflect the party's commitment to organisational strengthening and preparing a robust cadre-driven structure across Punjab.

The newly appointed district presidents have been entrusted with the responsibility of further energising the organisation and ensuring greater public outreach in their respective districts.

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The appointments come as part of BJP Punjab's ongoing organisational expansion and efforts to reinforce its presence across the state ahead of future political and electoral engagements.

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