Punjab BJP appoints convenors for 29 state cells to expand outreach

Expanding its team of office-bearers and reaching out to different communities, the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed convenors of various state cells with immediate effect, with the approval of state president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

According to the list released by state cells coordinator Bikramjit Singh Cheema, Vineet Joshi has been named convenor of Media Cell. Rajinder Singh Marwaha of Amritsar is the convenor of Trade Cell, with Jaspreet Singh Hobby as co-convenor. Advocate NK Sharma of Mohali has been appointed convenor of Legal Cell, and Gurjot Malhi (retired IAS) of Nawanshahr will head Ex-Servicemen Cell. PKS Bhardwaj of Sangrur and Chandigarh is the convenor of Intellectual Cell, Rohit Kumar Aggarwal of Jagraon of the Rice Trade Cell, Rajesh Kumar Mishra of Ludhiana of Purvanchal Cell, and Dr Seemant Garg of Moga of Medical Cell.

Advertisement

Hobby Dhaliwal of Patiala will head Cultural Cell, and Col Subhash Dadwal of Pathankot Ex-Servicemen Cell. Gurtej Singh Jhanjeri of Sangrur has been appointed convenor of Transport Cell, Kimti Rawal of Ludhiana of RTI Cell, and Rajinder Mahajan of Amritsar Sahib of Industry Cell. Kapil Aggarwal of Amritsar and Bobby Jindal of Ludhiana are co-convenors of Industry Cell.

Advertisement

Chamkila Singh of Patiala Rural South will head Gram G Cell. Manjit Singh Buttar of Moga is the convenor of DNT Cell, Sanjeev Tiwari of Mohali of UP Cell, Ashwani Kumar Sharma of Amritsar Sahib of Trade Union Cell, and Dr Rajiv Ahuja of Ferozepur of Divyang Shakti Cell.

Dr Sanjeev Sachdeva of Fazilka has been appointed convenor of Arhtiya Cell. Amarjit Singh of Mohali will head Punjab Pradesh Adhyatmik Sansthawan Sampark Cell, with Raja Singh of Mohali and Sant Pradeepanand of Bathinda as co-convenors.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Atwal of Amritsar is the convenor of Majdoor Cell, Gurwinder Singh Jolly of Ludhiana of Sports Cell, and Kamaljeet Singh Hayre of Jalandhar of NRI Cell. Ranjit Singh Hira of Khanna will head MSME Cell, and Amit Dogra of Ludhiana Himachal Cell. Samrta Kaur of Ludhiana has been named convenor of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Cell, Atul Sharma of Mohali of Cooperative Cell, Manjinder Singh (Romy) of Mohali of NGO Cell, and Deepanshu Ghai of Pathankot of Publicity Cell.