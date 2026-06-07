Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon meets Amit Shah, flags state’s ‘drug menace, law and order issues’

Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab State President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and held a detailed discussion on law and order issues in Punjab.

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The meeting covered what Dhillon described as concerns over the spread of drugs in the state, internal security challenges under the Aam Aadmi Party government, cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons and the overall situation in the border state.

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During the meeting, Dhillon presented Home Minister Amit Shah with a book on Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, along with a portrait of the Sikh emperor.

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Dhillon on Saturday told The Tribune that the BJP seeked to establish “Sarkar-e-Khalsa” in Punjab.

“The gesture was widely seen as a reaffirmation of BJP’s deep reverence for Punjab’s heritage and its commitment to honouring the state’s illustrious history,” Dhillon said.

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Speaking after the meeting, he said the home minister had deep concern for Punjab.

“Punjab is a border state with immense strategic importance and the AAP government has utterly failed its people. Drug trafficking is destroying our youth, gangsterism is flourishing and law and order has collapsed. I apprised Home Minister of the ground realities and urged the Central government’s continued support in ensuring the safety and security of every Punjabi. I also had the honour of presenting him a book and portrait of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji — a reminder of the greatness Punjab is capable of and the greatness we must restore,” Dhillon said.

He added that the BJP would continue to highlight issues concerning Punjab and work in coordination with the Centre to raise them at the national level.

The meeting comes as part of Dhillon’s engagements with senior Union ministers after taking charge as BJP Punjab state president, reflecting the party’s focus on highlighting Punjab’s concerns at the national level.