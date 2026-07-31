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Home / Punjab / Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon calls drug drive ‘failure’, cites five deaths

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon calls drug drive ‘failure’, cites five deaths

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:34 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the worsening drug menace in the state. He said the Mann government’s much-publicised “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign had completely failed.

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He pointed to the recent death of five young men due to drug overdose in Mohali’s Amb Sahib Colony within 18 days, calling it evidence of the alarming crisis. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he said it was heart-breaking that a mother lost both her sons to addiction, while another woman was left to raise two children alone after her husband’s death.

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He accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promises, noting that Kejriwal had pledged to eradicate drugs within three months. “Instead of improving, the situation has worsened. Punjab’s youth are losing their lives every single day,” Dhillon said.

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