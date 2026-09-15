Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday sought an apology from Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann over his alleged remarks against Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Mann had reportedly said that the Haryana CM only wears a turban when entering Punjab to fraudulently win the trust of the state's people.

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Dhillon visited Talwandi Sabo to inspect the rally venue at the grain market and meet party workers to review preparations for the upcoming statewide yatra scheduled for September 21.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhillon stated that drug addiction has become Punjab's biggest crisis. He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, pointing out that despite promises to eradicate drugs within three months of taking office, the menace has intensified.

To combat this, Dhillon announced that the BJP will launch four 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras' to build a mass movement against drug abuse, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free nation.