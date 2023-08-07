Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar asks CM Bhagwant Mann not to use any ‘derogatory’ words against Governor

Amritsar, August 7
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar Monday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for using “derogatory” words against Governor Banwarlilal Purohit and also called the ongoing tussle between the two as unfortunate.
Jakhar advised Mann not to use "wrong words" against the governor and to give him due respect.
“The ongoing war of words between the governor and the CM was unfortunate. The matter should have been settled over a cup of tea but Mann, in a deep-rooted conspiracy by the AAP, deliberately created tension by using wrong words against the governor,” Jakhar told reporters here.
The AAP government and the Raj Bhavan have been tussling over various issues, including for the two-day assembly session held in June.
In a recent letter written to the CM, Purohit had taken note of Mann's remark calling the governor 'vehla' (an idler) in the state assembly and had said, "Any abusive or derogatory words by you are not going to deter me from discharging my constitutional duty as Governor.”
Jakhar, who was visiting Amritsar on Monday, also accused the Mann government of not fulfilling promises made by the AAP before the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...