Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar hospitalised after chest pain
Shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali; misses meeting with Punjab Governor as medical tests underway
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday after experiencing breathlessness and chest pain.
He reportedly complained of chest discomfort around 5 am and was initially taken to a hospital in Panchkula before being shifted to Fortis for further treatment.
Close aides said his condition is stable, while medical tests are still underway. The hospital is yet to release a health update.
Due to his hospitalisation, Jakhar was unable to accompany party leaders for a scheduled meeting with the Governor of Punjab.
