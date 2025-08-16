Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar seeks EC action against AAP’s Manish Sisodia over 'saam, daam, dand, bhed' remark

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has written a letter to the Election Commission demanding action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia over a viral video. Jakhar alleged that the AAP leader advocates winning elections "by hook or by crook" in the video, promoting undemocratic methods and violating Indian laws.

Advertisement

In his letter, Jakhar stated that on the eve of Independence Day, a day of national unity, Manish Sisodia, the AAP in-charge for Punjab, delivered a speech where he mentioned using 'saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, sawaal, jawaab, ladai, jhagda' to win the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections’. Jakhar said these remarks mock the values of peace, freedom and integrity and clearly indicate the AAP's intention to undermine the democratic process.

The BJP president said these statements threaten the peace, development and prosperity of Punjab. They provide evidence of a clear intent to engage in corrupt practices, intimidate voters, incite hostility and disturb public peace. Jakhar said these acts constitute serious offences under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including bribery under Section 123(1), ⁠undue influence under Section 123(2), ⁠promoting enmity under Section 123(3A).

Advertisement

Furthermore, the letter cites offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including promoting enmity between various groups (Section 196), ⁠statements against national unity (Section 197), and illegal threats and instilling fear (Section 353).

Jakhar noted that such behaviour is considered a corrupt practice and should lead to disqualification from contesting elections under Section 8. He added that these actions also violate the Constitution of India, undermining the principles of free and fair elections and the democratic rights of citizens guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21.

Advertisement

Jakhar has appealed to the Election Commission to take immediate cognizance of the matter. He demanded that an FIR be filed against Sisodia's statements, which are equivalent to offences under the Representation of the People Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has also asked that Sisodia be disqualified from contesting any future elections in India and be barred from giving political or public speeches as his behaviour and statements pose a serious threat to the sanctity of elections, social unity and the democratic framework.