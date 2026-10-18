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Home / Punjab / Punjab: BJP demands NIA, ED probe into drug trade

Punjab: BJP demands NIA, ED probe into drug trade

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh/Mansa, Updated At : 09:19 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Kewal Singh Dhillon with Jhota’s father Bhim Singh on Saturday.
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Former Punjab BJP head Sunil Jakhar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged government patronage and money laundering linked to state’s drug problem.

In a letter dated October 17, Jakhar said the situation continued to deteriorate, citing the recent shooting of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa after he allegedly opposed drug sales.

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Jakhar highlighted a 2024 case in which the police arrested a drug inspector who had served in Mansa. The police reportedly uncovered assets worth crores, including Rs 7.09 crore in 24 bank accounts, two lockers, Rs 1.49 crore in cash, 260 grams of gold, foreign currency and real estate worth Rs 2.40 crore. Jakhar said the Director General of Police had described the inspector as the alleged kingpin of a gang involving jailed traffickers and facilitating drug sales.

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He alleged that the state government neither sought an NIA probe nor referred the matter to the ED. He claimed that after the inspector secured bail, the state government reinstated and assigned him an important posting at the department’s headquarters. .

Dhillon urges black-clad protest

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State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday visited the protest site in Mansa and appealed to people to wear black turbans and dupattas and carry black flags until the aggrieved family secured justice. Dhillon said Jhota had made a great sacrifice by raising his voice against drugs and fighting to save the state youth from addiction. He said he had demanded a CBI probe on the first day of the incident.

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