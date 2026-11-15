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Home / Punjab / Punjab BJP forms manifesto, chargesheet panels for 2027 Assembly polls; Avinash Khanna, Sunil Jakhar to lead

Punjab BJP forms manifesto, chargesheet panels for 2027 Assembly polls; Avinash Khanna, Sunil Jakhar to lead

Avinash Rai Khanna to head manifesto committee, Sunil Jakhar to lead chargesheet panel; Kewal Singh Dhillon says a few more important committees would be announced in coming days

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:43 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Avinash Rai Khanna and Sunil Jakhar. Tribune file photos
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Gearing up for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday constituted a state manifesto committee and a state chargesheet committee, assigning key responsibilities to senior leaders.

According to letters issued under the signature of state president Kewal Dhillon, former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed chairman of the manifesto committee.

Another former state president, Sunil Jakhar, will head the chargesheet committee.

Dhillon said a few more important committees would be announced in the coming days.

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The 13-member manifesto committee comprises Manpreet Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur and HS Phoolka. The panel comprises former ministers, former legislators, MPs and senior party office-bearers from Punjab.

The 14-member chargesheet committee comprises Iqbal Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwet Malik, Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, SS Channi and Jagmeet Brar. According to the party, the panel includes leaders from both Punjab and the national level.

The party said the manifesto committee brings together leaders with experience and representation across various fields to prepare its election document.

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The chargesheet committee, meanwhile, has been assigned the specific responsibility of compiling a list of charges against opposition parties, particularly the ruling AAP government.

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