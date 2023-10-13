 Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

Several other Punjab BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders also attended the meeting with AICC Gen Secy

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

A number of senior SAD and BJP leaders from Punjab meeting AICC General Secy KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Friday.



ANI

New Delhi, October 13

A number of senior leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Punjab met the AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday expressing their desire to join Congress.

“A number of senior SAD and BJP leaders from Punjab met the AICC General Secy KC Venugopal to express their desire to join INC. KC Venugopal welcomed them,” Congress posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Taking to X, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Rara Warring stated: Various senior leaders from Punjab including former cabinet ministers Balbir Sidhu ji & Gurpreet Kangar Ji, former MLA Raj Kumar Verka Ji, Mohinder Rinwa Ji, Hans Raj Joshan Ji & Jit Mohinder Sidhu Ji,   Kamaljeet Dhillon ji S/o former MLA Amrik singh Dhillon Ji, Amarjeet singh sidhu (Mayor Mohali) have expressed their desire to join @INCIndia in the presence of AICC Gen Sec Incharge @kcvenugopalmp ji. They will be formally inducted into the party fold in Punjab in the Presence of senior @INCPunjab leadership.

Earlier in 2020, Akali Dal broke its ties with the BJP following the massive protests against three central farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the government.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the State President of the Chandigarh BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect, it added.

Earlier in July, BJP appointed former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as its state unit chief.

The BJP and Congress are gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for next year's Lok Sabha elections.  

#BJP #Congress #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

2
Editorials

No way, Himachal

3
Punjab

Top positions bagged by girls in PCS (Judicial) exam

4
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 1st woman acting Chief Justice

7
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

8
Jalandhar

Indian hockey players get heroes’ welcome in Jalandhar

9
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

10
Punjab

4-time Talwandi Sabo MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse — almost half...

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel’s Netanyahu ‘we have your back’ after the attack by Hamas

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel's Netanyahu 'we have your back' after the attack by Hamas

He stressed that ‘this is a time for resolve and not revenge...

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: SC seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

The order comes after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya...

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested


Cities

View All

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Massive fire engulfs Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with order transferring Justice DC Chaudhary from AFT Chandigarh Bench

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Morphed photos of Chandigarh school students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Court sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27 in Delhi excise policy case

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court dismisses news portal founder’s petition against arrest under UAPA

Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram amid Israel-Hamas

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on Kapil Dev’s plea against cruelty to animals

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot