Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

ANI
New Delhi, October 13
A number of senior leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Punjab met the AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday expressing their desire to join Congress.
A number of senior SAD & BJP leaders from Punjab met the AICC General Secy Organisation Shri @kcvenugopalmp to express their desire to join the Indian National Congress. Shri KC Venugopal welcomed them. pic.twitter.com/hztiC96yrG— Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2023
“A number of senior SAD and BJP leaders from Punjab met the AICC General Secy KC Venugopal to express their desire to join INC. KC Venugopal welcomed them,” Congress posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
Taking to X, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Rara Warring stated: Various senior leaders from Punjab including former cabinet ministers Balbir Sidhu ji & Gurpreet Kangar Ji, former MLA Raj Kumar Verka Ji, Mohinder Rinwa Ji, Hans Raj Joshan Ji & Jit Mohinder Sidhu Ji, Kamaljeet Dhillon ji S/o former MLA Amrik singh Dhillon Ji, Amarjeet singh sidhu (Mayor Mohali) have expressed their desire to join @INCIndia in the presence of AICC Gen Sec Incharge @kcvenugopalmp ji. They will be formally inducted into the party fold in Punjab in the Presence of senior @INCPunjab leadership.
Various senior leaders from Punjab including former cabinet ministers Balbir Sidhu ji & Gurpreet Kangar Ji, former MLA Raj Kumar Verka Ji, Mohinder Rinwa Ji, Hans Raj Joshan Ji & Jit Mohinder Sidhu Ji, Kamaljeet Dhillon ji S/o former MLA Amrik singh Dhillon Ji, Amarjeet singh… pic.twitter.com/I7DqOSirhK— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 13, 2023
Earlier in 2020, Akali Dal broke its ties with the BJP following the massive protests against three central farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the government.
Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the State President of the Chandigarh BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect, it added.
Earlier in July, BJP appointed former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as its state unit chief.
The BJP and Congress are gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for next year's Lok Sabha elections.
