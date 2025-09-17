DT
Punjab BJP leaders greet PM on birthday; Jakhar says Modi gave India's heritage global recognition

Punjab BJP leaders greet PM on birthday; Jakhar says Modi gave India’s heritage global recognition

PM Modi turned 75 on Wednesday
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:36 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo
Several Punjab BJP leaders extended greetings to Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, with the party’s state unit chief Sunil Jakhar saying the prime minister has taken revolutionary steps for the progress of every section.

In a post on X, Jakhar said, “His (Modi’s) visionary thinking has given global recognition to India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, and the country is scaling new heights of progress. May God grant you excellent health and a long life.”

PM Modi turned 75 on Wednesday. The BJP has launched a fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada” to mark his birthday.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, said, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Narendra Modi, the true son of Mother India, the pioneer of modern India, and the illustrious prime minister of the country, who always places the nation’s interest and public welfare above all.” “I pray to God that you always remain healthy and blessed with a long life,” Chugh added.

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh wrote on X, “Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday. On this special occasion, I extend my best wishes for your good health, long life, and continued strength to serve the nation.”

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also wished PM Modi and said, “Your exceptional leadership has taken the new India to new heights. I pray to God to bless you with excellent health and a long life, so that the nation continues to receive your strong guidance.”

