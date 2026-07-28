Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon slams govt over law and order

State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and launched a sharp attack on the ruling AAP government. Referring to the petrol bomb attacks on the BJP office in Sangrur and a house in Patiala, he questioned the government’s ability to protect citizens.

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Dhillon said daily incidents of explosions, attacks, robberies and murders showed the government had failed to safeguard lives and property. “People no longer feel safe even inside their houses,” he said.

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He said the Sangrur attack occurred in the home district of the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio. “If criminals can strike there without fear, how can the rest of Punjab remain secure?” Dhillon said.