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Home / Punjab / Punjab BJP's old guard opposes fresh alliance with Akali Dal

Punjab BJP's old guard opposes fresh alliance with Akali Dal

Minorities Commission Chairman Harjit Grewal says party veterans not in favour of a fresh tie-up

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Harjit Singh Grewal.
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Amid speculation over a possible reunion between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), senior BJP leader and National Commission for Minorities Chairman Harjit Grewal has said the party's veteran leaders in Punjab are not in favour of a fresh alliance with the Akalis.

Speaking to the media, Grewal said the final decision would be taken by the party high command and that leaders at the lower levels had no say in the matter.

His remarks come amid growing speculation that the BJP and the SAD, former allies, may come together again. The SAD walked out of the NDA in 2020 over the Centre's farm laws, ending a partnership that dated back to the late 1990s.

Grewal acknowledged that two views were doing the rounds within the party. While common people and some BJP leaders who joined the party from other political outfits believe an alliance is needed to win elections, the party's core team and old workers, who have been associated with it for 40 to 50 years, want no alliance.

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"Governments come and go, but nationalist ideology must flourish in Punjab," Grewal said. He argued that this could happen only if the RSS and the BJP worked among all sections and regions of the state, helping keep Punjab connected with the national mainstream.

Whoever holds power, he said, the ideology must remain strong.

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