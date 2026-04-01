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Home / Punjab / Punjab blast suspect’s brother innocent: Mother

Punjab blast suspect’s brother innocent: Mother

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Villagers console Jagroop’s mother Balwinder Kaur (right). Tribune photo
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The mother of Jagroop Singh, who died in the railway track blast near Patiala, has claimed that her younger son is innocent and not involved in any unlawful activity.

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Jagroop Singh, a resident of Panjwar village, was killed when an explosive device detonated during an alleged attempt to sabotage a railway track. His younger brother, Satnam Singh, was taken into custody by the Patiala police for questioning.

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Their mother, Balwinder Kaur, said Satnam was innocent and had been living separately from his elder brother. “He has nothing to do with this. He was living on his own,” she said.

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Family members said they were initially not informed about Jagroop’s death and came to know about it only after the police took Satnam away.

Villagers gathered at the family’s house to offer condolences. Jagroop’s father Lakhwinder Singh died in 2021. The family does not own agricultural land and Jagroop’s wife Baljinder Kaur supports the household through tailoring work.

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Jagroop’s uncle Mohinder Singh said the deceased had become increasingly withdrawn in recent years. Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jagroop often remained away from home and did not share details of his activities with the family, he added.

Some villagers described Jagroop as having “hardline views” and said he was involved in tearing posters of the ruling AAP during the 2024 elections, following which a case was registered against him.

Panjwar village was earlier known as the native place of Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a self-styled Khalistan Commando Force leader who had moved to Pakistan and died there over a year ago.

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