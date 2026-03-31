Punjab border protesters unmoved by Himachal tax rollback announcement, demand formal notification

Despite the announcement by Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to roll back the recent hike in entry tax, uncertainty continues to prevail in the border areas of Punjab, with protestors deciding to carry on their agitation until an official notification is issued by the Himachal Pradesh government.

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Residents and protestors in the border belt have expressed cautious optimism, but remain unconvinced by verbal assurances alone. Leaders of the ongoing agitation have made it clear that their planned dharna will continue tomorrow, emphasizing that only a formal government notification would be considered binding and credible.

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Meanwhile, political credit over the rollback announcement has triggered a fresh round of statements among Punjab leaders. Senior Congress leader KP Rana attributed the development to the intervention of the party’s leadership. He thanked Bhupesh Baghel for taking up the issue with the Himachal Chief Minister.

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Rana stated that the decision has brought significant relief to residents of Punjab’s border districts, who have been adversely affected by the tax. “I thank Bhupesh Baghel and the Himachal Chief Minister for addressing the concerns of the people and providing relief,” he said.

Adding to the political momentum, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring drew attention after a telephonic conversation with Sukhu went viral on social media. In the call, Sukhu reportedly assured a rollback of the entry toll, particularly for smaller private vehicles, a move seen as a major concession for daily commuters and local residents.

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On the other hand, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also sought to underline its role in raising the issue. Dinesh Chadha, who had highlighted the matter in the Punjab Assembly, described the Himachal government’s decision as a “victory of the people.” He reiterated that the AAP government remains committed to safeguarding the interests and rights of Punjab residents.

“The voice of the people has been heard. We will continue to stand firmly for the rights of Punjab,” Chadha asserted, framing the rollback as a result of sustained pressure from both the public and elected representatives.

However, these political assertions have failed to placate the Sangharsh Morcha leaders, who were the first to launch the agitation against the entry tax. The protest movement, which gained momentum over the past weeks, has remained steadfast in its demands.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, a key leader of the Morcha, maintained a firm stance, stating that the agitation would not be called off until complete clarity is provided through an official notification. “We will continue our dharna tomorrow and take a final decision only after examining the formal notification issued by the Himachal government,” he said.

Pamma further emphasized that the Morcha’s demand goes beyond a partial rollback. “Our stand is clear either the Himachal government should completely exempt Punjab’s border areas from the entry tax, or the Punjab government should impose a reciprocal tax on Himachal-registered vehicles,” he asserted.

He also hinted at holding Punjab leaders accountable for their response to the issue. “We will take those leaders to task who did not stand with the people during this agitation,” he added.

The situation reflects a complex mix of public pressure and political positioning, with both states closely watching developments. While the announcement of a rollback has provided some relief, the absence of a formal notification continues to fuel distrust among affected residents.