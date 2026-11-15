Punjab-born Sikh MLA takes Guru Nanak Dev’s message of equality to Western Australian Parliament

After scripting history as the first Sikh woman to be elected to an Australian Parliament, Punjab -born Dr Parwinder Kaur, member of the 42nd Parliament of Western Australia’s Legislative Council and Deputy Chair of Committees, is yet again in the limelight for spreading the philosophy of Sikhism in Australia by narrating the story behind the centuries-old tradition of community kitchens (langar), started by Guru Nanak Dev.

Kaur, an award-winning scientist and biotechnologist from Nawanshahr in Punjab, has drawn widespread appreciation for her address. A recording of her speech, shared on social media, has also gaining considerable traction.

Retired Navy officer and award-winning writer and filmmaker Harinder S Sikka praised Kaur for explaining the essence of Sikhi and helping the Western world understand its universal message of equality, sharing and service.

Addressing the Western Australian Parliament in Perth, Kaur thanked the Parliament, its members and Minister Jessica Stojkovski for hosting members of the Sikh community to celebrate the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

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Recounting the origins of langar, she narrated how Guru Nanak Dev, as a young boy, was given Rs 20 by his father, Mehta Kalu (Mehta Kalyan Das), to undertake a business venture and return with a profit.

However, during his journey, he came across a group of holy men who had been hungry for several days. Instead of buying merchandise, he spent the entire amount feeding them, considering it a more meaningful investment.

When questioned by his father on his return, Guru Nanak Dev explained the value of serving humanity rather than merely earning money.

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Kaur said this spirit eventually evolved into the organised tradition of langar, which continues in gurdwaras across the world more than five centuries later.

Describing langar as much more than the sharing of a meal, she said the institution was conceived to challenge divisions based on caste, religion, social status and wealth. It offered a common space where people from all backgrounds could sit together and eat as equals.

She pointed out that the concept remained relevant even today, when societies continued to face divisions on several grounds.

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Kaur also highlighted the three fundamental principles of Sikhism — 'Kirat Karo' (earn an honest living through hard work), 'Vand Chhako' (share what you have with others) and 'Naam Japo' (remember and meditate on the Divine).

Inviting people in Perth to experience the tradition, she mentioned that the city has two gurdwaras, in Canning Vale and Bennett Springs, where langar is served daily.

The Western Australian Parliament commemorated the 557th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, at Parliament House on Novembe 12. The event brought together members of the Sikh community and several political leaders, including Western Australian Premier Roger Cook, Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti, and Minister Jessica Stjkovski.

Kaur acknowledged Basil Zempilas, along with Sarabpreet Singh, president of Sikh Gurdwara Perth, Amarjeet Singh, president of Sikh Association of WA (Sikh Gurdwara Canning Vale), and members of their respective gurdwara committees for organising this celebration and bringing the community together to honour Guru Nanak Dev's legacy and teachings.

It is not the frist time that Kaur has made headlines for expressing her Sikh faith in the Australian Parliament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hon Dr Parwinder Kaur MLC (@hondrparwinderkaurmlc)

In May last year, she took her oath of office with her hand on a copy of the Gutka Sahib, a small version of the holy scripture of Sikhism, while standing barefoot in the Western Australian Parliament.

At her swearing-in ceremony, Kaur wore Indian attire embroidered with the religious symbols ‘Ik Onkar’ and 'Kaur', with her head covered with a traditional scarf.

An immigrant from a village near Nawanshahr, known as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, in Punjab, Kaur pursued a career in biotechnology before joining politics with the Labour Party.

Her achievements as a scientist include the Science and Innovation Award from the Australian Academy of Sciences in 2013 and Microsoft's AI for Earth award in 2019.