Punjab brief: Four held with arms, ammo in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police arrested Sukhpreet Singh, alias Captain, of Nurpur Sethan village in Kulgarhi block, and Baljinder Singh of Rukna Mangla village and seized a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and three live rounds from them. In another case, Lovejot Singh, alias Kalu (20), of Gadri Wala village in Zira, and Akashdeep Singh (22), alias Aakash, were arrested and a pistol and seven live rounds seized from their possession in Zira. OC

20.13L parents take part in mega PTM

Chandigarh: More than 20.13 lakh parents participated in the state government's mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) held in different schools across the state on Sunday. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said over 100 schools were visited by Cabinet Ministers/ MLAs. TNS

Four booked for abetment to suicide

Sriganganagar: A case has been registered against four officials of a private bank for allegedly abetting the suicide of a debt-ridden farmer. The victim, Banwari Lal Suthar of Beenjhbayala, had consumed pesticide after the officials visited his house on March 24. OC