Punjab briefs: Another arrest in Moosewala case

Punjab briefs: Another arrest in Moosewala case

Mansa: Jeevanjot Singh, who was named in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, was detained at the Delhi airport on Monday. On Tuesday, a Mansa police team left for Delhi to take his custody. Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead...
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 12:37 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Late singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Mansa: Jeevanjot Singh, who was named in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, was detained at the Delhi airport on Monday. On Tuesday, a Mansa police team left for Delhi to take his custody. Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar ke village in the district on May 29, 2022. A lookout notice was issued for Jeevanjot Singh in connection with the case. OC

Sisodia visits villages, inspects playgrounds

Chandigarh: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP Punjab incharge Manish Sisodia visited playgrounds at Charrian (Chamkaur Sahib) and Behrampur Zimidara villages on Tuesday. These playgrounds were built under the state government's plan to develop sports facilities in villages. He was accompanied by Punjab's Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. TNS

