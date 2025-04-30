Punjab briefs: Court nixes cops’ plea in Bishnoi interview case

Mohali: A court has dismissed the revision petition of police officials arguing that their consent for the polygraph test in the Lawrence Bishnoi TV interview case was taken under coercion. On April 24, the court had stayed the impugned order of polygraph test on cops till April 28. Earlier, the court had ordered voluntary polygraph test of ASI Mukhtiar Singh, constables Simranjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Amritpal Singh. TNS

Verka milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from April 30

Mohali: Verka has hiked the maximum retail price of milk variants by Rs 2 per litre with effect from April 30. The prices of other milk products remain unchanged. Full cream milk (500 ml) price has been revised from Rs 34 to 35, STD (500 ml) from Rs 31 to Rs 32, toned milk (500 ml) from Rs 28 to Rs 29, double toned milk (500 ml) from Rs 25 to Rs 26, and cow milk (500 ml) from Rs 29 to Rs 30. TNS