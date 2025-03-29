Punjab briefs: Murder case cracked, 3 suspects arrested

Abohar: The Sadar police have claimed to have cracked the murder case of a bike mechanic from Malukpura village, who worked near the Abohar bus stand. Last Friday, Khushal Chand closed his shop at 9 pm to go to his village, but never reached there. His family found his motorcycle near a canal. His body that bore injury marks was spotted a few metres away. The police said Khushal was killed by a youngster and his two friends over an old enmity. OC

Two held for running illegal rehab centre

Abohar: The City-2 police have arrested Narinder Singh of Ladhuwali Utad village and Gurteshwar Singh of Azeemgarh, Abohar, for running a de-addiction centre at Subhash Nagar in Abohar without having any licence. The case was registered based on a statement by Fazilka Civil Surgeon Dr Kavita Singh under Section 15 of the Indian Medicine Council Act, 1956, and Sections 127(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. As per the FIR, 29 youngsters were illegally detained at the centre.