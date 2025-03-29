DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab briefs: Murder case cracked, 3 suspects arrested

Punjab briefs: Murder case cracked, 3 suspects arrested

Abohar: The Sadar police have claimed to have cracked the murder case of a bike mechanic from Malukpura village, who worked near the Abohar bus stand. Last Friday, Khushal Chand closed his shop at 9 pm to go to his...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 11:43 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Abohar: The Sadar police have claimed to have cracked the murder case of a bike mechanic from Malukpura village, who worked near the Abohar bus stand. Last Friday, Khushal Chand closed his shop at 9 pm to go to his village, but never reached there. His family found his motorcycle near a canal. His body that bore injury marks was spotted a few metres away. The police said Khushal was killed by a youngster and his two friends over an old enmity. OC

Two held for running illegal rehab centre

Abohar: The City-2 police have arrested Narinder Singh of Ladhuwali Utad village and Gurteshwar Singh of Azeemgarh, Abohar, for running a de-addiction centre at Subhash Nagar in Abohar without having any licence. The case was registered based on a statement by Fazilka Civil Surgeon Dr Kavita Singh under Section 15 of the Indian Medicine Council Act, 1956, and Sections 127(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. As per the FIR, 29 youngsters were illegally detained at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper