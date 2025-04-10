DT
PT
Punjab briefs: Two teenagers drown in pond

Punjab briefs: Two teenagers drown in pond

Faridkot: Two teenaged boys drowned in the pond of a local gurdwara in Faridkot's Khara village on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Harman Singh (15) and Lovepreet Singh (14).
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 12:35 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Representational photo
Faridkot: Two teenaged boys drowned in the pond of a local gurdwara in Faridkot’s Khara village on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Harman Singh (15) and Lovepreet Singh (14). Sources reveal that the boys reportedly entered the pond without any supervision, leading to the accident. Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. TNS

Cancer hospital gets Rs 39-lakh equipment

Sangrur: Rotary International District-3090 handed over medical equipment worth Rs 39 lakh to Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital on Tuesday. DIG (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu was the chief guest. Ghanshayam Kansal from organisation said the hospital had been handed over seven cardiac monitors, a defibrillator, 10 infusion pumps, 10 syringe pumps, two crash carts, 10 wheelchairs and 10 hot blowers. OC

