Home / Punjab / Punjab briefs: Woman tied to pole in Patiala, 2 arrested

Punjab briefs: Woman tied to pole in Patiala, 2 arrested

Patiala: The Rajpura police have arrested two persons for allegedly tying a woman to an electricity pole in Jansua village. Accusing her son of having eloped with a married woman, she was tied to the pole. After the video of...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:43 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
File Photo
Patiala: The Rajpura police have arrested two persons for allegedly tying a woman to an electricity pole in Jansua village. Accusing her son of having eloped with a married woman, she was tied to the pole. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Man booked for celebratory firing

Muktsar: The Bariwala police have booked a resident of Harike Kalan village in Muktsar district for allegedly firing some celebratory shots. The video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media. Muktsar DSP Satnam Singh said Narinder Singh had been booked for firing into the air during a function, adding that further investigation was on.

Moga DC promises aid to PSEB topper

Moga: A Class VIII student from Demru Kalan village, Navjot Kaur, who stood second in the state in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) examinations, met Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia on Sunday. The DC assured her financial assistance and personal guidance to help her achieve her dream of becoming a doctor. She scored 100 per cent in the exams.

