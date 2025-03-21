DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Budget Session: Governor's address marred by Congress walkout

Punjab Budget Session: Governor's address marred by Congress walkout

The discussion on the Governor's address will take place on March 24
article_Author
Sanjeev Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:42 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Assembly Budget Session began on Friday with the Governor's address.

Congress MLAs entered the Assembly wearing black armbands to protest against the state government's "ill-treatment of farmers" and its alleged failure to properly handle the issue of a colonel being beaten up by police in Patiala.

They entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government before staging a walkout.

Advertisement

The Governor's address will be followed by obituary references. The Budget session will last till March 28.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, addressing the opening session, said: “The Punjab government has circulated a draft agriculture policy to all stakeholders, including farmers and labourer unions, seeking comments.”

Advertisement

He said: “The policy has been prepared by an 11-member committee based on inputs regarding environmental, cultural and crop aspects for sustainable agriculture, protecting natural resources, and increasing farmers' income.”

The discussion on the Governor's address will take place on March 24. The state budget for 2025-26 will be presented on March 26, and the discussion on budget estimates will take place on March 27.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali while they were returning from a meeting with a central delegation.

Police also evicted farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, which had been blocked for over a year. Temporary structures and stages were also dismantled by police using JCB machines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper