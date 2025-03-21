DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Budget Session: Uproar in Assembly over police assault, farmers’ agitation

Punjab Budget Session: Uproar in Assembly over police assault, farmers’ agitation

The session took a dramatic turn when Congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that AAP leaders, including Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, had implied that the farmers’ agitation had led to an increase in the drug menace
article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:53 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other Congress leaders walk out of Punjab Vidhan Sabha's morning session in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

During the Zero Hour of the Punjab Budget Session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded the immediate transfer of SSP Patiala Nanak Singh for protecting police officers who assaulted a serving Colonel and his son in Patiala on March 13. Bajwa sought exemplary punishments for the erring police officers and a judicial probe by a sitting or retired judge into the incident.

Bajwa condemned the incident, emphasising that it was particularly disturbing in a Sikh-majority state. The session took a dramatic turn when Congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that AAP leaders, including Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, had implied that the farmers’ agitation had led to an increase in the drug menace.

AAP MLAs and the Speaker strongly objected to the allegation, terming it baseless. Pargat Singh further argued that AAP was creating economic losses for the state by blaming the farmers’ agitation. He attributed Punjab’s losses to Haryana’s blocking of the highway and accused AAP of shaming farmers at the behest of BJP to polarise the border state.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper