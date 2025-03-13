The Punjab Cabinet has decided to hold the Budget session from March 21 to 28, with the state's Budget proposals scheduled for presentation on March 26.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In addition to the Budget discussions, the Cabinet also decided to open 40 new skill development schools, besides approving the departmental reports of eight departments.

Advertisement

The meeting had a delayed start, initially scheduled for 11 am at the residence of CM Mann.

Three ministers – Aman Arora, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Dr Baljit Kaur – arrived at the CM residence but left after a 30-minute wait when the meeting was postponed by an hour. They, along with other cabinet colleagues, reconvened at 1 pm, and the meeting lasted a little over an hour.