DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Budget session from March 21-28, Budget presentation on March 26

Punjab Budget session from March 21-28, Budget presentation on March 26

Cabinet also decided to open 40 new skill development schools, besides approving the departmental reports of 8 departments
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:53 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The decision was made during a meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Cabinet has decided to hold the Budget session from March 21 to 28, with the state's Budget proposals scheduled for presentation on March 26.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In addition to the Budget discussions, the Cabinet also decided to open 40 new skill development schools, besides approving the departmental reports of eight departments.

Advertisement

The meeting had a delayed start, initially scheduled for 11 am at the residence of CM Mann.

Three ministers – Aman Arora, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Dr Baljit Kaur – arrived at the CM residence but left after a 30-minute wait when the meeting was postponed by an hour. They, along with other cabinet colleagues, reconvened at 1 pm, and the meeting lasted a little over an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper