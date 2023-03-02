 Punjab budget session to begin Friday amid tussle between Governor and CM : The Tribune India

The governor and the chief minister had been locked in a tussle over summoning the budget session

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, March 2

Amid a tussle between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the budget session of the assembly will begin on Friday with the opposition trying to corner the AAP government over a host of issues, including law and order, particularly after the Ajnala incident.

The session will begin with the governor’s address while a discussion on it will take place on March 6.

The governor and the chief minister had been locked in a tussle over summoning the budget session.

The AAP had accused the governor of not responding to the cabinet decision to call the budget session from March 3. The governor indicated last week in a letter to CM Mann that he was in no hurry to summon the session.

The AAP government then moved the Supreme Court against the governor’s “refusal”, where Purohit said he has summoned the budget session from March 3.

As the budget session is now set to begin, opposition parties are eyeing an opportunity to corner the government over the law and order situation in the state.

On February 23, supporters of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar brandishing swords and guns to extract an assurance from the police that his aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh will be released.

“Deteriorating law and order and corruption are the major issues which will be raised (during the session),” deputy Congress legislative party leader Raj Kumar said.

Kumar, the legislator from Chabbewal, also targeted the government over alleged extortion calls to businessmen and the recent clash between gangsters in Tarn Taran jail that resulted in the death of two criminals held in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The BJP, too, has targeted the AAP government, demanding governor’s rule in the state.

Responding to the rising criticism of his government, Chief Minister Mann, who holds the home affairs portfolio, previously said his government would maintain law and order and no one will be allowed to disturb peace.

The budget session will be held in two phases. The first phase will begin on March 3 and continue till March 11 before a break for two G20 meetings to be held in Amritsar.

The second phase of the budget session will commence from March 22 and will continue till March 24.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget for financial year 2023-24 on March 10. It will be the first full budget of the AAP government.

After coming to power in March last year, the AAP government had first passed a vote on account on March 22 and then it presented its budget in June for the remaining part of the year.

