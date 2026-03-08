Punjab budget speech turns into community event in Minister’s native village

On a typical day, Gambhirpur village in the Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency is a quiet settlement surrounded by fields and narrow lanes. But on Saturday afternoon, the village square turned into a public viewing arena as residents gathered around large LED screens to watch the live telecast of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Budget Session.

The unusual scene unfolded in the native village of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who arranged the broadcast so that villagers—especially women representatives from across the constituency—could watch the budget presentation together.

Rows of plastic chairs were placed in front of the screens as women sarpanches, panchayat members, block samiti representatives and local residents arrived well before the session began. For many, it was the first time they were watching Assembly proceedings live.

The loudest reactions came when the budget referred to welfare measures for women, including the government’s promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women—an assurance made earlier by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“This will help many households if implemented properly,” said a panchayat member while discussing the announcement with others.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the idea was to bring democracy closer to the people. “Decisions that affect citizens should not remain confined to the Assembly. The budget belongs to the people,” he said.

The event, held on International Women’s Day, saw active participation from women representatives, turning the budget viewing into both a civic gathering and a symbolic celebration of women’s role in governance.