Punjab Budget to be presented on June 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Punjab cabinet has decided to hold the Budget Session from June 24 to 30.

The Budget will be presented by the government on June 27.

Initially the government wanted to start the budget session from June 10. But because of the Sangrur byelection scheduled for June 23, it was decided to delay the session.

Since the assembly constituencies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer fall in Sangrur parliamentary constituency, they will be campaigning there. Thus the budget session has been scheduled after the day of voting.

The Punjab cabinet, which met under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also decided to buy all moong crop (which is not purchased by private traders) on MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal.

The council of ministers also approved the ‘One MLA One Pension’ Bill to be brought in the Budget session for enactment.