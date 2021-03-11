Punjab Bureau of Investigation SP booked for corruption in Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, May 10
Sangrur police have registered a case against Punjab Bureau of Investigation’s (PBI) Superintendent of Police (SP) on Tuesday for alleged corruption.
Police have arrested the reader- Assisstant of Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the SP and started raids to arrest the SP.
Local police had registered an FIR last night under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 2018 at Sangrur City-1 police station against PBI SP Karanveer Singh for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3 lakh through his reader ASI Davinder Singh.
“ASI Davinder Singh has been arrested while SP Karanveer is absconding,” said SSP Mandeep Sidhu.
The SP had denied the allegations saying he had done nothing wrong and the FIR was registered against him without proper verification of facts.
