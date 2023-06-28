 Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money : The Tribune India

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

Gurpreet Singh of Ramdas Nagar area in Fatehgarh Sahib, his wife Khushdeep Kaur and four others have been arrested

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal along with police team addressing the mediapersons; the accused are also seen in the picture. Tribune Photo



PTI

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 28

Facing losses, a businessman allegedly killed a man here to fake his death and claim insurance money, police said on Wednesday.

Gurpreet Singh of Ramdas Nagar area, his wife Khushdeep Kaur and four others have been arrested for killing Sukhjeet Singh, said Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal.

The matter came to light after Sukhjeet's wife Jeevandeep Kaur reported him missing, according to police.

Gurpreet had suffered losses in his business and hatched a conspiracy with his wife and four others -- Sukhwinder Singh Sangha, Jaspal Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar -- to fake his death in order to claim insurance money worth Rs 4 crore, the police said.

Gurpreet befriended Sukhjeet, a resident of the Sainpur area, with the intention of killing him. The victim went missing on June 19, following which his wife lodged a police complaint in the matter, they said.

File Photo of deceased Sukhjeet Singh.

Sukhjeet's motorcycle and slippers were found near a canal on Patiala road and police initially suspected that he had committed suicide, they added.

Sukhjeet's wife told police that Gurpreet had been buying her husband liquor for the past few days. When police inquired into this, Gurpreet's family told them that he had died in a road accident, the police said.

This raised suspicion and Gurpreet's family was questioned again. It was then found that Gurpreet was alive and had hatched a conspiracy with his wife and others to fake his death to claim insurance money worth Rs 4 crore, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that Gurpreet's family had lodged a complaint at the Rajpura police station on June 20 claiming he had died in a road accident.

On June 19, Gurpreet spiked Sukhjeet's drink, causing him to fall unconscious. Then Gurpreet changed his clothes and crushed him under a truck to ensure that he could not be identified, the police said.

Gurpreet’s wife identified Sukhjeet’s mutilated body as that of her husband, they said.  

 

 

#Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

2
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

3
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

4
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

5
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

6
Delhi

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

7
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

8
Nation

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of 'irregularities' in house repair

9
Punjab

Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

10
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband

According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carr...

6 dead, 15 injured as ‘rath’ comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti

6 dead, 15 injured as 'rath' comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti

The incident happened in Kumarghat area during ‘Ulta Rath Ya...

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ posts against Rahul Gandhi

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

The tweet shows an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Ga...

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

Rajinder Pal Singh pleaded guilty in February, will likely b...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Delhi court sends Supertech chairman RK Arora to ED custody till July 10

Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

‘Sapne sakar karna’: US Ambassador Garcetti on realising true potential of Indo-US ties

CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi Government-aided school

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp