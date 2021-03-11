Punjab businessmen, traders share Budget ideas with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Sangrur, May 7
Industrialists and traders from four districts of the Malwa belt, including Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, attended a meeting here to share their expectations from the AAP government’s first Budget.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said more than 1 lakh suggestions had already been received to date.
Teams visiting dists
Apart from taking online suggestions, our teams have been visiting districts for the past few days to get feedback at the grassroots. Harpal Singh Cheema, FM
Calling as historic the move to seek public suggestions on Budget, the traders said it was the first time any government had reached out to people for the Budget. Chairing the meeting, Cheema assured the industrialists their suggestions would be considered while drafting the upcoming “Janta Budget”.
“It was part of AAP government’s policy to engage common people in important decisions. Apart from taking online suggestions, our teams have been visiting districts for the past few days to get feedback at the grassroots,” said Cheema. He urged people to also share their grievances. Deputy Secretary, Finance, Udaydeep Singh Sidhu, Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal, Patiala DC Sakshi Sahwney and various MLAs were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device