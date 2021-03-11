Punjab businessmen, traders share Budget ideas with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 7

Industrialists and traders from four districts of the Malwa belt, including Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, attended a meeting here to share their expectations from the AAP government’s first Budget.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said more than 1 lakh suggestions had already been received to date.

Teams visiting dists Apart from taking online suggestions, our teams have been visiting districts for the past few days to get feedback at the grassroots. Harpal Singh Cheema, FM

Calling as historic the move to seek public suggestions on Budget, the traders said it was the first time any government had reached out to people for the Budget. Chairing the meeting, Cheema assured the industrialists their suggestions would be considered while drafting the upcoming “Janta Budget”.

“It was part of AAP government’s policy to engage common people in important decisions. Apart from taking online suggestions, our teams have been visiting districts for the past few days to get feedback at the grassroots,” said Cheema. He urged people to also share their grievances. Deputy Secretary, Finance, Udaydeep Singh Sidhu, Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal, Patiala DC Sakshi Sahwney and various MLAs were present.