DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Cabinet approves compensation for farmers hit by floods on govt land

Punjab Cabinet approves compensation for farmers hit by floods on govt land

Three-member committees to verify cultivators in Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka; Cabinet also extends PSIEC One-Time Settlement scheme deadline to June 30, 2026

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A flood-hit area in Punjab, September 9, 2025. Representative image/PTI
Advertisement

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved compensation for farmers cultivating government land who suffered losses during the floods that swept through the state in August–September last year.

Advertisement

A three-member committees will be formed in all flood-affected villages of Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka to assess the losses.

Advertisement

Each committee will comprise the concerned Patwari, Lambardar and Sarpanch (or their representative) to verify the actual cultivator and ensure fair compensation.

Advertisement

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the cultivators were tilling 2,800 acres of land in Amritsar, 5,200 acres in Ferozepur and 3,000 acres in Fazilka.

“Since 1976, the land stands in the name of the government and the farmers were its tillers. In 2015, revenue records were altered and the state government’s name was entered into the column for ownership. As a welfare state, we are duty-bound to compensate hundreds of such farmers who suffered massive losses,” said Cheema.

Advertisement

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also approved an extension of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

The scheme, which addresses pending dues on plot allotments, allows the restoration of cancelled allotments issued on or before January 1, 2020, upon payment after applying under the OTS. The deadline for the scheme has been extended from March 31 to June 30, 2026.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts