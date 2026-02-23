Punjab Cabinet approves compensation for farmers hit by floods on govt land

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved compensation for farmers cultivating government land who suffered losses during the floods that swept through the state in August–September last year.

Advertisement

A three-member committees will be formed in all flood-affected villages of Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka to assess the losses.

Advertisement

Each committee will comprise the concerned Patwari, Lambardar and Sarpanch (or their representative) to verify the actual cultivator and ensure fair compensation.

Advertisement

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the cultivators were tilling 2,800 acres of land in Amritsar, 5,200 acres in Ferozepur and 3,000 acres in Fazilka.

“Since 1976, the land stands in the name of the government and the farmers were its tillers. In 2015, revenue records were altered and the state government’s name was entered into the column for ownership. As a welfare state, we are duty-bound to compensate hundreds of such farmers who suffered massive losses,” said Cheema.

Advertisement

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also approved an extension of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

The scheme, which addresses pending dues on plot allotments, allows the restoration of cancelled allotments issued on or before January 1, 2020, upon payment after applying under the OTS. The deadline for the scheme has been extended from March 31 to June 30, 2026.